Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Receives News Impact Rating of -3.00

News articles about Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) have been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Medtronic earned a news sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the medical technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Medtronic’s ranking:

Shares of MDT stock traded up $5.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.94. The stock had a trading volume of 12,537,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,524,935. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The firm has a market cap of $107.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.07.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.77.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

