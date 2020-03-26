Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) One Day Volume Tops $544.00

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 26th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $245,319.06 and approximately $544.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bittrex. In the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

