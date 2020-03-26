Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) Short Interest Update

Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,643,000 shares, an increase of 389.2% from the February 27th total of 540,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,012,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 18.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

MNLO traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,566,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,015. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.63. Menlo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $8.13. The stock has a market cap of $76.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.34.

Get Menlo Therapeutics alerts:

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.06). Analysts predict that Menlo Therapeutics will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Menlo Therapeutics by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Menlo Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Menlo Therapeutics by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 7,898 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Menlo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Menlo Therapeutics by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 53,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 12,663 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Menlo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Menlo Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Menlo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Menlo Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

Menlo Therapeutics Company Profile

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Menlo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Menlo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.