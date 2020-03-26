Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $6,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Meyer Malka purchased 5,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $522.22 per share, with a total value of $3,065,431.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MELI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $645.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $701.60.

MELI stock traded down $4.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $478.22. 40,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,918. Mercadolibre Inc has a one year low of $422.22 and a one year high of $756.48. The stock has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.66 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $616.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $587.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56). Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

