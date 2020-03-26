Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,249 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,493,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,665,449,000 after buying an additional 1,196,724 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,628,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,782 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,954,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,756 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,600,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,943,000 after purchasing an additional 191,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,486,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,622,000 after purchasing an additional 822,959 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Argus cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Shares of MRK traded up $4.03 on Thursday, reaching $72.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,274,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,445,974. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

