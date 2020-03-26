Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 673,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 244,168 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 1.22% of Mercury General worth $32,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 29,120 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the fourth quarter worth $2,283,000. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 295.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury General alerts:

NYSE:MCY opened at $37.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.77 and a 200-day moving average of $49.20. Mercury General Co. has a 52 week low of $33.45 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Mercury General had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.92%.

In related news, Chairman George Joseph bought 75,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,936,061.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 18,884,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,171,599.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.