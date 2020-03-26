Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) Short Interest Update

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the February 27th total of 3,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Meridian Bank stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of Meridian Bank worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 45.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Meridian Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

MRBK stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,872. The company has a market cap of $84.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.03. Meridian Bank has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $20.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average is $18.63.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $18.57 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Meridian Bank will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for retail and commercial customers primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages.

