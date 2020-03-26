Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 220.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 491,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.66% of Meritor worth $12,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTOR. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Meritor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Meritor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Meritor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meritor alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Meritor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Meritor in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

Shares of MTOR traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.41. 90,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,807. Meritor Inc has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.04.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Meritor had a return on equity of 71.38% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meritor Inc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritor Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.