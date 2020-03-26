MESG Hits Market Capitalization of $235,471.35 (MESG)

MESG (CURRENCY:MESG) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. MESG has a market capitalization of $235,471.35 and $268,252.00 worth of MESG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MESG has traded down 30.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MESG token can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.68 or 0.02573715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00194362 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00042158 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034250 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About MESG

MESG’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,754,385 tokens. The Reddit community for MESG is /r/mesg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MESG’s official Twitter account is @mesgfoundation. The official website for MESG is mesg.com. The official message board for MESG is medium.com/mesg.

MESG Token Trading

MESG can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MESG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MESG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MESG using one of the exchanges listed above.

