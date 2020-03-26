MetaHash Trading 0.2% Lower This Week (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 26th. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and KuCoin. During the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $4.05 million and $4.70 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 1,916,855,429 coins and its circulating supply is 1,750,149,887 coins. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash.

#MetaHash Coin Trading

#MetaHash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

