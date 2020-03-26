MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Short Interest Up 127.3% in March

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 127.3% from the February 27th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 28,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMU traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,885. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $4.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.0185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

