MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Short Interest Up 128.0% in March

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, a growth of 128.0% from the February 27th total of 37,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 550,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 571.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 20,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 17,529 shares during the last quarter. 39.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,392. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.77. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $3.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

