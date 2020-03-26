MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 67.6% from the February 27th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:MFV traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.98. 30,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,210. MFS Special Value Trust has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $7.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.27.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.44%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MFS Special Value Trust stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) by 423.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,371 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 107,914 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.86% of MFS Special Value Trust worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

MFS Special Value Trust Company Profile

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

