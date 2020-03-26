MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.70.

MTG has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE:MTG traded up $1.64 on Thursday, hitting $8.20. The stock had a trading volume of 647,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,774,436. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.22. MGIC Investment has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $15.24.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.10 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 55.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

In other news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 5,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $79,039.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 71,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

