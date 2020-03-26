MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Short Interest Up 239.0% in March

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 82,318,700 shares, an increase of 239.0% from the February 27th total of 24,280,000 shares. Approximately 16.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.3 days.

Shares of NYSE MGM traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,115,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,413,012. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.83. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.92%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MGM. Cfra downgraded MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Argus cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.27.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $9,746,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,950,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 652.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,597,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,387 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 578.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,071,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,279 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,793,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,900 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,999,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,508 shares during the period. 86.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

