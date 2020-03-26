MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. reduced its position in MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 60.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,281 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of MGP Ingredients worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 672.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director David Colo acquired 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,847.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Augustus C. Griffin acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,591.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 16,953 shares of company stock worth $438,424 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.26% of the company’s stock.

MGPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on MGP Ingredients from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. MGP Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ:MGPI traded up $2.52 on Thursday, hitting $26.40. The stock had a trading volume of 173,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 4.69. The stock has a market cap of $436.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.74. MGP Ingredients Inc has a 1 year low of $21.64 and a 1 year high of $88.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.32.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $92.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from MGP Ingredients’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

