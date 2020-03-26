Michael Fallon Purchases 9,000 Shares of Genel Energy PLC (LON:GENL) Stock

Genel Energy PLC (LON:GENL) insider Michael Fallon bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of £9,900 ($13,022.89).

GENL traded up GBX 31.10 ($0.41) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 116 ($1.53). 2,138,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,099. The firm has a market cap of $277.67 million and a P/E ratio of -1.21. Genel Energy PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 79.10 ($1.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 233.50 ($3.07). The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 141.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 178.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.42%. This is a positive change from Genel Energy’s previous dividend of $0.05. Genel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.08%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GENL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Genel Energy from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 271 ($3.56) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Genel Energy to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

About Genel Energy

Genel Energy plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco.

