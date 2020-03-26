Michael Hannan Buys 3,051,860 Shares of Ovato Limited (ASX:OVT) Stock

Ovato Limited (ASX:OVT) insider Michael Hannan purchased 3,051,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,570.46 ($23,808.84).

Shares of ASX:OVT remained flat at $A$0.01 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 702,259 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 319.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.05. Ovato Limited has a one year low of A$0.01 ($0.01) and a one year high of A$0.09 ($0.07). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06.

Get Ovato alerts:

Ovato Company Profile

Ovato Limited operates as a media, marketing, and printing company in Australasia. The company prints and distributes catalogues, magazines, books, brochures and flyers, stationery, newspapers, directories, packaging, and point of sale. It is also involved in production activities, which include photography and video, advertising production system, post production, and pre-media; and agency activities, such as communications, strategy, creative direction and design, and digital and technology solutions.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ovato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.