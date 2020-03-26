Michael J. Norris Sells 54,246 Shares of Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) Stock

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) insider Michael J. Norris sold 54,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 999 ($13.14), for a total transaction of £541,917.54 ($712,861.80).

Shares of LON CCC opened at GBX 1,322.70 ($17.40) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,615.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,530.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Computacenter plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,950 ($25.65).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 26.90 ($0.35) per share. This is a positive change from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $10.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Computacenter’s dividend payout ratio is 0.42%.

CCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Computacenter from GBX 2,150 ($28.28) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Computacenter from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Computacenter to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 1,625 ($21.38) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Computacenter from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Computacenter Company Profile

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacenter network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacenter solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

