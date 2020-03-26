Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Given “Hold” Rating at Wells Fargo & Co

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target points to a potential downside of 28.06% from the company’s previous close.

MIK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens lowered shares of Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Michaels Companies from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Guggenheim lowered Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Michaels Companies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.32.

Shares of Michaels Companies stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,491,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,044,405. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.03. The stock has a market cap of $321.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.52, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.13. Michaels Companies has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $13.08.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 5.37% and a negative return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Michaels Companies’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Michaels Companies will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIK. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 29.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,699,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,831,000 after buying an additional 620,679 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Michaels Companies by 8.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 13,844 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Michaels Companies by 80.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 15,940 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Michaels Companies by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 1,534.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 97,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 91,165 shares during the last quarter.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

