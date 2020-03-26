MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, HSBC lowered MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGDDY traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.17. 101,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,815. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.94. MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $26.71.

MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

