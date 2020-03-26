Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) PT Lowered to GBX 450 at Jefferies Financial Group

Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MCRO. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 990 ($13.02) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Micro Focus International to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 1,530 ($20.13) to GBX 810 ($10.66) in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.79) price target (up previously from GBX 1,000 ($13.15)) on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 680 ($8.95) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Micro Focus International to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 1,130 ($14.86) to GBX 830 ($10.92) in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 966.25 ($12.71).

Shares of LON:MCRO opened at GBX 385.22 ($5.07) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.37. Micro Focus International has a 12 month low of GBX 590.30 ($7.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,512.05 ($33.04). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 648.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 975.39. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.99.

In other news, insider Kevin Loosemore acquired 64,400 shares of Micro Focus International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 763 ($10.04) per share, with a total value of £491,372 ($646,372.01).

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

