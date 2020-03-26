Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 966.25 ($12.71).

MCRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.79) price target (up previously from GBX 1,000 ($13.15)) on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Micro Focus International to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,130 ($14.86) to GBX 830 ($10.92) in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Micro Focus International from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Micro Focus International from GBX 990 ($13.02) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Micro Focus International from GBX 1,130 ($14.86) to GBX 780 ($10.26) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

In other news, insider Kevin Loosemore bought 64,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 763 ($10.04) per share, for a total transaction of £491,372 ($646,372.01).

LON:MCRO traded down GBX 5.60 ($0.07) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 389.20 ($5.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,658,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 648.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 975.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. Micro Focus International has a 52-week low of GBX 291 ($3.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,512.05 ($33.04).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 44.53 ($0.59) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

