MicroBitcoin Hits Market Cap of $6.67 Million (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 26th. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, STEX and BiteBTC. Over the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. MicroBitcoin has a total market cap of $6.67 million and approximately $2,997.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002310 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 161.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin (MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg.

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

MicroBitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

