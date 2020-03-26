Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Cut to

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from to in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MU has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.78.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.79. The company had a trading volume of 62,360,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,480,357. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.78. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,170,473.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,800 shares of company stock worth $1,644,300. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $500,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

