Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s Largest Position

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,532,373 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,284,448 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.1% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.56% of Microsoft worth $6,707,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,467,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 95,879 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 501,911 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,781,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,089,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT traded up $8.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $155.88. The company had a trading volume of 64,522,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,041,240. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1,185.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $115.52 and a one year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Nomura lifted their target price on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.42.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.