Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 991,809 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 20,332 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.7% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $156,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,468,497,000 after buying an additional 600,041 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $790,859,000 after purchasing an additional 879,345 shares during the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.42.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $8.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $155.88. The stock had a trading volume of 64,527,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,041,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $1,185.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.52 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

