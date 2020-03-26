Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,094 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,260 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.2% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.42.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded up $8.96 on Thursday, reaching $155.88. The stock had a trading volume of 64,527,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,041,240. The stock has a market cap of $1,185.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.52 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

