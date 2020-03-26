Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Lowered by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,189,825 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,937,934 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 6.5% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Microsoft worth $1,764,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $146.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.86. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $115.52 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1,128.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.13.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

