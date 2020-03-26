Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Getting Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Microsoft earned a media sentiment score of -1.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the software giant an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.42.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $6.94 on Thursday, reaching $153.86. The stock had a trading volume of 27,829,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,041,240. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.62 and a 200 day moving average of $153.86. The stock has a market cap of $1,166.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $115.52 and a 12-month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

