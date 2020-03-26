Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Set at $160.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has been given a $160.00 price target by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MSFT. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura upped their price objective on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.42.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $6.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $153.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,148,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,041,240. The firm has a market cap of $1,166.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.62 and a 200-day moving average of $153.86. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $115.52 and a 12 month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $82,118,218,000 after buying an additional 7,724,483 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 577,877,949 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,091,902,000 after buying an additional 8,820,439 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,849,770 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,621,287,000 after buying an additional 6,488,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,681,830 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,988,383,000 after buying an additional 2,552,473 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 208,079,583 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,492,235,000 after buying an additional 1,784,020 shares during the period. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

