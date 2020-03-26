Midway Ltd (ASX:MWY) Insider Acquires A$97,700.00 in Stock

Midway Ltd (ASX:MWY) insider Gregory McCormack acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.98 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of A$97,700.00 ($69,290.78).

Shares of MWY traded up A$0.01 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting A$1.00 ($0.71). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,487 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of A$1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Midway Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$0.92 ($0.65) and a fifty-two week high of A$3.90 ($2.77).

Midway Company Profile

Midway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and exports wood fiber products to the producers of pulp, paper, and associated products in Japan, and China. The company primarily offers hardwood and softwood woodchips. It also provides planation management services. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in North Shore, Australia.

