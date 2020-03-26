Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) Short Interest Down 52.7% in March

Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a drop of 52.7% from the February 27th total of 112,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 69,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGO. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter worth about $1,495,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 483,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,335,000 after purchasing an additional 102,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. 7.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TIGO shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

Millicom International Cellular stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.70. 231,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,583. Millicom International Cellular has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $62.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.33.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Millicom International Cellular will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

