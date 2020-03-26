Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Millicom International Cellular worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 483,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,335,000 after purchasing an additional 102,944 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 862,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,577,000 after purchasing an additional 51,158 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 836.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,980,000 after purchasing an additional 203,331 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 7.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TIGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TIGO opened at $27.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.33. Millicom International Cellular SA has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $62.46.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 3.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Millicom International Cellular SA will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

