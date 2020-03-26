Mincon Group PLC (LON:MCON) Insider Paul Lynch Acquires 35,000 Shares

Mincon Group PLC (LON:MCON) insider Paul Lynch acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £29,750 ($39,134.44).

LON MCON remained flat at $GBX 78 ($1.03) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 86.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 91.19. The company has a market cap of $164.56 million and a PE ratio of 12.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41. Mincon Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 74.30 ($0.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 109.50 ($1.44).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. Mincon Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.33%.

About Mincon Group

Mincon Group plc engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and service of rock drilling tools and associated products worldwide. The company offers various rock drilling down the hole hammers and bits for various industries, including production and exploration mining, as well as water well, geothermal, construction, oil and gas, and seismic drilling; reverse circulation down the hole products; hard-rock horizontal directional drilling system to provide access for fiber optic cable laying and similar activities; rotary drilling products; and drill pipe products.

