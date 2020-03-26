MIND C.T.I. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Short Interest Up 390.0% in March

MIND C.T.I. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 390.0% from the February 27th total of 3,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MIND C.T.I. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

MIND C.T.I. stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.84. The company had a trading volume of 133,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,817. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. MIND C.T.I. has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $2.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.41. The firm has a market cap of $37.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.7%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MIND C.T.I. stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MIND C.T.I. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,652 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of MIND C.T.I. as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers billing and customer care solution that supports various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

