Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) by 3,220.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,141 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.16% of Minerals Technologies worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,497,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,049,000 after acquiring an additional 163,247 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,486,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,641,000 after buying an additional 154,045 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 506,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,875,000 after buying an additional 41,278 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 437,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,240,000 after buying an additional 126,445 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 410,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after buying an additional 6,918 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet cut Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of MTX stock opened at $32.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.19. Minerals Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $27.28 and a 1-year high of $63.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $440.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Minerals Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.73%.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

