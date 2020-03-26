MintCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.00 (MINT)

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 24% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One MintCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. MintCoin has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $1.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MintCoin has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006297 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000267 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 68.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MintCoin Coin Profile

MintCoin (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. The official website for MintCoin is www.mintcoinofficial.eu. The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MintCoin Coin Trading

MintCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

