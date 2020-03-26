Mirai Price Reaches $0.0004 (MRI)

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 26th. Over the last week, Mirai has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. One Mirai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Sistemkoin and Cryptopia. Mirai has a market capitalization of $1,450.82 and $392.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirai alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00315678 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00392043 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00021116 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000233 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000261 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Mirai Coin Profile

Mirai (MRI) is a coin. Mirai’s total supply is 3,442,977 coins and its circulating supply is 3,432,003 coins. Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai. The official website for Mirai is www.mirai.rocks.

Mirai Coin Trading

Mirai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.