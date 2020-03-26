Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Sidoti

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Sidoti from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Sidoti’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 268.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mistras Group to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

NYSE MG traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.07. The company had a trading volume of 138,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,926. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Mistras Group has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $16.95. The company has a market cap of $110.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average is $12.49.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MG. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mistras Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 659,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after purchasing an additional 15,982 shares during the last quarter. 56.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

