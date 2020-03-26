Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 1,466 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.11% of IPG Photonics worth $8,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. State Street Corp increased its position in IPG Photonics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,450,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,268,000 after buying an additional 28,588 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,099,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,362,000 after acquiring an additional 262,257 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 354,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,049,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 290,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,042,000 after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Felix I. Stukalin sold 4,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total transaction of $579,567.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $168.10 to $173.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.82.

IPGP traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $116.98. 467,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,745. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.89. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $98.04 and a twelve month high of $182.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.85 and its 200-day moving average is $136.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 9.88.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

