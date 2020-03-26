Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 4,405 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of OGE Energy worth $7,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,452,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,939,000 after buying an additional 1,189,956 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 3,210.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 422,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,171,000 after purchasing an additional 409,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,573,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,775,000 after acquiring an additional 407,275 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 811,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,070,000 after acquiring an additional 315,063 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OGE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on OGE Energy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

NYSE:OGE traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,662. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.67 and a 200-day moving average of $42.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $46.43.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). OGE Energy had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $472.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

In related news, VP Andrea M. Dennis acquired 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.51 per share, with a total value of $31,825.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,062.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

