Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 53,170 Shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 1,399.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,170 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $6,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,036,000 after buying an additional 10,827 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period.

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.73. The stock had a trading volume of 177,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,851,448. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $117.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.58.

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

