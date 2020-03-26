Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires Shares of 105,600 Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 105,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,185,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 4,344.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 412.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 22.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZM traded up $3.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $141.15. 9,134,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,746,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,764.60. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $59.94 and a 1-year high of $164.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.88 million. The company’s revenue was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $224,031.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,031.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 13,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $881,257.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 288,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,501,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 820,298 shares of company stock worth $81,043,730 over the last three months.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZM. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $87.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.12.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

