Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Position in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 629,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,991 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.12% of Flex worth $7,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Flex by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Flex by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,034,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,970,000 after purchasing an additional 83,667 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Flex by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Flex by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 177,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Flex by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Flex from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Flex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

Shares of FLEX traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.87. The company had a trading volume of 688,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,749,692. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.50. Flex Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Flex had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. Flex’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flex Ltd will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flex news, insider Paul Humphries sold 15,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $203,099.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 22,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $304,253.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,256 shares of company stock worth $2,561,285 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

