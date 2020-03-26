Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 13,068 Shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,068 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.11% of WABCO worth $7,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBC. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WABCO by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in WABCO by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of WABCO by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of WABCO by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WABCO by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded WABCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

NYSE WBC traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.87. The stock had a trading volume of 147,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,212. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.20 and a 1 year high of $146.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $777.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.97 million. WABCO had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 7.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

WABCO Company Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

