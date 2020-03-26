Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 18,368 Shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,368 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Discovery Inc Series C worth $8,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 17,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 16,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 22,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 166,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DISCK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

DISCK traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 938,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,639,640. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery Inc Series C has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $31.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.13.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 24.05%.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

