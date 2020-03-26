Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,387 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of Liberty Global worth $7,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 134,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 130.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 98,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LBTYK shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of LBTYK stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,429,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,759,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18. Liberty Global PLC has a twelve month low of $14.63 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day moving average is $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 99.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

