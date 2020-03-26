Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $6.85 Million Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $6,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $6,418,932.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $80.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Shares of NYSE FBHS traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.51. 214,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,022,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a twelve month low of $33.90 and a twelve month high of $73.28. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.43.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.