Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $6.87 Million Position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,717 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.18% of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW worth $6,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CIM. FMR LLC boosted its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 9.3% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,145,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,066,000 after buying an additional 115,429 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the third quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 296,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. 49.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

NYSE:CIM traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.26. 611,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,873,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $22.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.99.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $171.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

In other news, CFO Robert S. Colligan bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $149,700.00. Also, insider Phillip John Kardis II purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $29,940.00. Insiders purchased a total of 183,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,835,322 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

